20 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 19 January - Senegal First to Qualify for Quarters, Ghana Horses Around

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: CAF
Zimbabwe warriors celebrating a goal against Algeria. The team is led my a local coach Callisto Pasuwa.
analysis

Africa's top ranked team, Senegal, showed why they were hot favourites heading into the tournament after becoming the first side to qualify for the quarterfinals. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks some other points you might have missed from Thursday's Afcon action.

We're barely one week into the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but already we're heading towards the business end of the tournament. By Saturday, two rounds of fixtures will have been completed and we'll have a good idea of what the quarterfinals might look like.

So far, only one of the tournament favourites - Senegal - look like serious contenders for the title and after another convincing win on Thursday, they've booked their spot in the quarterfinal. Here's what you might have missed.

Senegal's 2-0 win over Zimbabwe propels them into the quarters with a game to spare

Senegal were on the attack right from the start, creating three good chances in the first seven minutes. It took just two more to net their first chance and a further four to add their second. This was the kind of performance expected from the team ranked first in Africa, but Zimbabwe do deserve some credit. Despite clearly being out of their depth,...

More on This

Warriors - Flash in the Pan or Serious Afcon Contender?

Whether Zimbabwe's battling 2-2 draw with Algeria in their opening Group B clash at the 2017 African Nations Cup was a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.