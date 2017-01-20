Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 19 January - Senegal First to Qualify for Quarters, Ghana Horses Around

Photo: CAF

Zimbabwe warriors celebrating a goal against Algeria. The team is led my a local coach Callisto Pasuwa.

analysis

Africa's top ranked team, Senegal, showed why they were hot favourites heading into the tournament after becoming the first side to qualify for the quarterfinals. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks some other points you might have missed from Thursday's Afcon action.

We're barely one week into the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but already we're heading towards the business end of the tournament. By Saturday, two rounds of fixtures will have been completed and we'll have a good idea of what the quarterfinals might look like.

So far, only one of the tournament favourites - Senegal - look like serious contenders for the title and after another convincing win on Thursday, they've booked their spot in the quarterfinal. Here's what you might have missed.

Senegal's 2-0 win over Zimbabwe propels them into the quarters with a game to spare

Senegal were on the attack right from the start, creating three good chances in the first seven minutes. It took just two more to net their first chance and a further four to add their second. This was the kind of performance expected from the team ranked first in Africa, but Zimbabwe do deserve some credit. Despite clearly being out of their depth,...