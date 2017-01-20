South Africa: Retired Pastor Found Guilty of Raping Girl in 1976

A retired Pinkster pastor was found guilty of raping an 8-year-old girl congregant 46 years ago in a judgment handed down by the Parow Regional Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Amanda van Leeve went through all the testimony and evidence and said 78-year-old "Oom Kallie" Carl Baron had not left a good impression.

At one point he had even suggested that because God prohibits rape, the allegations against him could not be true.

She dwelled on a church meeting between Baron and the woman, arranged by another church senior for the two to talk about it and, according to testimony, Baron had collapsed and wept when she confronted him.

She eventually laid charges against him in November 2015.

She told him that she had never been able to have normal sexual relations with her husband and the attacks had dogged her life.

After weighing up all the evidence, Van Leeve said that she accepted the woman's version of the events of 1970.

Sitting at the back of the court with friends, the woman had told the magistrate that he raped her twice. Once when he picked her up from school and a second time on a church trip to Oudtshoorn.

Van Leeve said after he had picked her up from school, he took her to Greatermans for something to drink, then while driving her home again past the University of Western Cape he pulled the car over near some tall trees.

She said that he made her sit on his lap and he unzipped his pants, pulled her underwear to one side and penetrated her. She sat quietly with tears rolling down her eyes, looking at him with his eyes closed, and looking around the car.

After that he bought her chips and an ice cream and told her to stop crying.

When she got home she was about to tell her father what had happened but was then pressured to not say anything to him.

She also told a number of other women who said she must keep it to herself.

The second time was when he offered to take the children to play while the women prayed. He dropped the children off at a play park and asked her to stay behind with him, where he did the same thing.

After weighing up the evidence Van Leeve found against him.

"The accused is therefore found guilty on both charges," said Van Leeve to almost no reaction from the elderly Baron.

Prosecutor Dercia Rabie hugged the woman afterwards. She did not want to speak to the media and may not be named.

Baron will be allowed home on a warning and his sentencing procedures will start on 23 February.

He has to hand in his passport.

He and his wife and other friends sat outside the court cracking jokes and in a good mood while he waited for his passport to be brought to him.

