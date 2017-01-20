20 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bowlers Set Up Crushing Victory for Proteas Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

Odine Kirsten, Matshipi Marcia Letsoalo and Yolani Fourie took nine wickets between them, setting up a crushing eight-wicket victory for the Proteas women in their last one-day international (ODI) match against Bangladesh in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

The visitors will return home on Saturday with a 4-1 series win, taking this last victory with an incredible 40 overs to spare.

Kirsten was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4/10 with Letsoalo adding 3/13 and Fourie 2/22 to the tally.

The hosts were skittled out for 68 with the top score coming from opener, Sharmin Sultana (13).

Lizelle Lee then set up the South African reply, hitting an outstanding 37 runs from 19 deliveries (seven fours), followed by an unbeaten 13 off eight by Chloe Tryon to round off a phenomenal performance by the Proteas.

This series win will go a long way in giving the team confidence as they look to dominate in the ICC Women's World Cup qualifier tournament in Sri Lanka next month.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ex Public Protector to Write Autobiography

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is working on an autobiography. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.