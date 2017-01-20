20 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Man Jailed for Sex Assualt On 80 Year Old Woman

A Dowa based 54 year old man, Biwi Ephraim has been jailed for sxually assaulting an 80 year old woman who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Dowa Police Public Relation Officer, Richard Kaponda said the incident happened on January 3, 2017 when the victim was coming from Chiponda village in the area of traditional authority Chiwere where she went to drink beer.

He said the court heard that the convict was just following the victim on her way back home from where she went drinking.

The convict dragged the victim to a nearby bush and sexually abused her, according to police.

Police paraded four witnesses against him including a medical report from Mvera mission hospital which revealed that the woman was indeed raped.

In mitigation, Ephraim pleaded with the court to forgive him saying he has a family with seven children and that he was old.

But Magistrate Emulani Phiri had to impose an immediate two and half years imprisonment with hard labour as he had "specifically targeted a vulnerable victim" due to her drunkness.

Ephraim hails from Nyemba village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in the district.

