Malawi Congress Party (MCP) 'rebel' Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has confirmed that she will challenge the party president Lazarus Chakwera for prthe top post at the party's convention.

Chidzanja Nkhoma, a former close allyof Chakwera made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times following rumours on the development spreading across several media platforms.

"It is not a rumour that I will contest for MCP Presidency and the term rebel [as used to label those against Chakwera's leadership] is or was propaganda tool to discredit our concerns",Chidzanja Nkhoma said.

Asked on how and why MCP followers should trust her with such a highest position, she said: "whether I should or can be trusted with the task lays in those who know me and my political career better".

She added that just like any other Malawian and based on democratic values and principles, she is free to contest for any party position.

Chidzanja Nkhoma further boosted that she can unseat Chakwera at the convention.

"Recent events and happening have made it imperative that the best candidates for this position should be one with vast knowledge and passion for the party. I have both and that is why I am going to challenge him," said Chidzanja Nkhoma.

Last tyear, the presidential aspirant was expelled from the party along side another senior member Dennis Nanthumba.

Chakwera led administration accussed those against some of his decisions of bringing confusion into the party.

They were among other things accussing Chakwera of diverting party funds to build a personal mansion located in the suburb of Area 6 in Lilongwe estimated at around K650 Million.

The funds were allegedly sourced from private donations and allocation from parliament.

But the party officials argued that they were party detractors trying to fish out anything to dent the image of Chakwera.