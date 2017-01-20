Rwanda: Public-Private Partnership Ideal for Broadband Rollout - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that public-private partnership is an ideal strategy in rolling out broadband and augmenting information technology and communication impact on development.

Kagame, who is the co-chair of the Broadband Commission, was speaking on a panel at a session on Shaping National Digital Strategy at the 47th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, yesterday.

The Head of State said that, as the world is keen on ensuring that over 4 billion people across the world who are unconnected to the internet get connected, partnerships between governments and private sector were vital.

Although Africa was starting at a low base in terms of broadband access, Kagame said the continent aims to move as fast as possible to make the most of benefits from the sector.

He said to have relevant impact in broadband rollout, it was imperative for the private sector to be included in the process of developing national and regional digital strategies to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

"Both the Government and the private sector have a role to play in the development of digital strategies that will have social impact and that is well understood," the President said.

"We focus on solutions and get rid of problems. Public-private partnership is vital in digital development with the understanding that connecting the unconnected is huge potential. If connected, this large number will contribute to returns. As partners we have the opportunity to talk about good returns without having to be expensive, thereby inhibiting accessibility."

Citing the instance of Rwanda's partnership with the private sector, Kagame said that the country had realised multiple benefits and increased productivity.

With the Government taking the lead role in developing infrastructure which saw about 4,000 kilometres of optic fibre cable laid out, he said, the private sector came in to play a role in making 4GLTE available to retailers and consequently citizens.

Such partnerships have seen an increase in internet access.

"In 2005 we had 3 per cent of connected people, last year we increased to 33 per cent and we are aiming for universal access in 2020," the President said.

He allayed fears that increased broadband access had negative impacts on development, saying the benefits outweigh dangers which can easily be mitigated.

Kagame added that going beyond investments in infrastructure there was need to mobilise and educate the public to take advantage of ICT and embrace it in their day to day affairs for it to have an impact on development.

On the correlation between national education systems and digital development, President Kagame said digital strategies must ensure that the education systems are streamlined to ensure that the skills produced are in line with the needs for digital development.

Gavin Patterson, the chief executive of UK-based BT Group, said that by working with governments, there is a huge chance for maximum benefit for both parties at reduced costs.

This, he said, ensured that digital technologies focused on achieving outcomes and improving the lives of people.

The panel also included, the chief executive board chair of Russian-based Sberbank Herman Gref, Doris Leuthard, the President of the Swiss Confederation and Gavin Patterson, the chief executive of UK based BT Group.