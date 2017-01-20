Rwanda: Vetting of More National Heroes Underway

Vetting of people who will be honoured for their outsanding national deeds is underway, the Chancellery of Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour has announced.

Briefing the media in Kigali, yesterday, Dr Pierre Damien Habumuremyi, the chairperson of the chancellery, said 35 people have already been examined among 200 candidates under scrutiny.

The media briefing was organised ahead of the National Heroes Day due February 1 and will be held under the theme, "Heroism is making Choices that Fit Us."

According to Habumuremyi, after the research, new heroes will be put into the different categories and will have to be approved by Cabinet.

There are 53 existing national heroes, including 40 students of Nyange Secondary School, classified in three categories of Imanzi, Imena and Ingenzi.

Sports and Culture minister Julienne Uwacu urged Rwandans to embrace the heroism spirit.

"Heroism should characterise Rwandans today and tomorrow. Everyone should endeavour to borrow a leaf from those who achieved unmatched deeds and laid a strong foundation in rebuilding this country," she said.

Uwacu said the Government is working on preserving sites where the history of heroism will be collected.

"We are planning to establish a national museum of liberation war at Mulindi (in Gicumbi District) starting in the next fiscal year," she said, adding that other places will be identified to host different historical artefacts on heroism.

Planned activities

According to the Chancellery, different activities have been organised to mark the day. They include 'heroism week' from tomorrow to the eve of Heroes Day, during which activities such as lectures will be conducted in schools and universities as well as the media.

Today, there will be a 'walk to remember' the heroes in Kigali and across the country at the sector level.

On January 28, talks on heroism will be held in all villages during Umuganda.

On Tuesday, January 31, a concert in tribute to national heroes will be organised at Petit Stade in Remera. The national ballet and other artists will perform in the concert that will bring together different government officials, living national heroes and their relatives, foreign envoys as well as the youth.

On February 1, government officials and relatives of fallen heroes will lay wreaths at Heroes' Mausoleum in Remera while celebrations will be held at the village level.

During the day, selected people who have been exemplary in society, with special demeanor and acts, will be recognised in all villages.

Such persons include protectors of friendship pact "Abarinzi b'igihango".