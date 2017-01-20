Tanzania government says it is pursuing diplomatic procedures to secure the release of eight Tanzanians languishing in remand custody in Malawi, where they are facing criminal trespass charges.

The arrested Tanzanians are Ashura Yasiri (63), Wala-sa Mwasangu (30), Binto Ma-terinus (32), Christian Msoli (38), Martin Jodomusole (25), Layinali Kumba (47), Maliyu Mkobe (37) and Gilbert Ma-humdi (32).

Tanzania Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Foeign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Aziz Mlima, said Tanzania High Commissioner in Lilongwe was closely following up the matter, including visiting the detained Tanzanians.

"We are continuing with diplomatic procedures in ef-forts to ensure that this matter is being resolved amicably," he said in quotes reported by Daily News of Tanzania.

The Tanzanians were arrested in December, last year, at the Kayerekera Uranium Mine Site in Karonga where it was initially alleged that were "spies" sent by the Tanzania government to investigate if Malawi was manufacturing nuclear weapons.

But when they appeared in court on Tuesday, the State slapped charges of criminal trespass.

Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate Tecious Masoyamphambe denied bail to them, sending them back to remand prison to wait for the next hearing of their case on January 26.