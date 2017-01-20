20 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: U.S. Transition - Trump Did Not Snub Buhari, Says Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Presidency has dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari was snubbed by the President-Elect of the United States, Donald Trump by not inviting him to his inauguration today but invited former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu stated the position of the Presidency last night.

Reacting through his twitter handle, Shehu said that the United States does not invite world leaders to the inauguration of its presidents hence Nigeria's president could not have been snubbed.

He wrote: "Gentlemen, I think we should respond to refute this falsehood. The US does not invite Heads of State or President to the inauguration of its Presidents. Our President could therefore not have been snubbed."

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the non-extension of invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to attend United States of America President-Elect, Donald Trump's inauguration as a clear signal that Buhari does not enjoy international relevance any more.

The governor, who said the 10 days vacation announced by the president could be to cover up the embarrassment, after all efforts to secure invitation to the inauguration failed, added that the development was a very clear signal that Buhari's government will not enjoy tangible support from the new US government, adding that.

According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, Fayose said "there is no doubt that Buhari is not in the good books of the incoming US government," arguing that Buhari's frequent visit to US during Obama administration and the romance was due to the tacit support given to Buhari by Obama to win the 2015 election with deception.

