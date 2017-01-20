20 January 2017

Malawi: Thou Shalt Not Insult Mutharika, Says Dausi - Calling Malawi President 'Passive' Is Impudece

By Thom Chiumia

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has appealed to Malawians to desist from hurling insults on President Peter Mutharika.

Dausi soused the call during Times TV interview program Exclusive when he accused maverick host Brian Banda of using words intended to undermine the authority of the head of state.

Banda had asked Dausi, who is also government spokesman, on perception that President Mutharika is "passive."

Dausi asked Banda to withdraw the word 'passive.'

Said Dausi: "It is wrong, erroneous, impudence, intesious to call a president passive, you understand young man."

But Banda claimed Dausi was "trying to intimidate" him.

The government spokesman said "I want you to use the right terminology; you must respect your own Head of State. It's not only my president, it's our president."

Dausi further said Malawians should give the President due respect than showering him insult.

"When you are addressing him (President Mutharika) try Malawians to address and give him the respects he deserves," said Dausi.

Some Malawians have been showering insults even spoofing photos of Mutharika through social networking sites like Facebook and sharing on Whatsapp and other messenger outlets.

