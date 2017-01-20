Tanzania: Mpwapwa Council Told to Earmark Fertile Valleys

Dodoma — Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC) Jordan Rugimbana has directed Mpwapwa District Council to identify valleys suitable for agricultural activities and involve government institutions to produce sufficient food substance in the area.

The regional commissioner said this in Mpwapwa on Wednesday during his ongoing tour to inspect various development projects in the region.

He said there is all need for the district to identify such suitable valleys that can be used to produce food especially by involving stateinstitutions like the Prison and National Service.

"Mpwapwa District has 17 irrigation schemes but only 10 schemes are operational.

These schemes still use traditional methods including seasonal rains thus lowering production," he said, adding:

"We cannot rely on rains to irrigate such large plantations we need modern facilities to improve production.

" He directed Mpwapwa District Commissioner Jabir Shekimweri to closely work with extension officers, agriculture experts and directors at the council to engage the prisons and national services to improve productivity.

Mr Rugimbana defended that the plan to involve the state-institutions will empower Mpwapwa to become the region's food powerhouse.

"The district houses potential valleys for food production." The district is currently the major producer of sunflower, groundnuts and sesame.

The regional commissioner, however, said such plans will enable farmers in the area to transform their agriculture practices -- from conversional methods to modern farming techniques.

Mpwapwa District Council's Assistant Chairperson, Mr George Fuime, confirmed that despite the availability of several irrigation schemes in the district, residents were still depending on food from other regions.

He said production at various schemes was below standard and hence insufficient for the district's consumption.

Mr Fuime told the RC that the council will hold a special meeting to see how they can invite the two state institutions to help improve agricultural production in the district.

"The meeting will identify potential valleys where they can extend their support including technical to improve productivity," he said.