Tanzania: Six Newly-Appointed Envoys Assigned Working Stations

SIX out of 15 recently-appointed envoys have been assigned to their working stations, with two of them posted to new embassies in Qatar and Turkey.

The two new embassies were part of six new embassies that the government planned to inaugurate soon to extend its diplomatic presence in countries where there was no representation.

The other four-newly established embassies would be in Algiers (Algeria), Tel Aviv (Israel), Seoul (South Korea) and Khartoum (Sudan).

A statement issued yesterday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam also said President John Magufuli has announced working stations for the new ambassadors he appointed in December, last year.

The assigned ambassadors will be swornin at the State House in the city today.

Chief Secretary (CS) John Kijazi named the ambassadors and their stations as Mr Mbelwa Brighton Kairuki (Beijing, China), Mr George Kahema (Rome, Italy), Emmanuel Nchimbi (Brasilia, Brazil), Fatma Rajab (Doha, Qatar), Professor Elizabeth Kiondo (Ankara, Turkey) and Dr James Msekela (Geneva, United Nations).

The other recently-appointed ambassadors yet to be assigned missions are Mr Samuel Shelukindo, Mr Joseph Sokoine, Mr Silima Haji, Mr Abdallah Kilima and Mr Baraka Luvanda.

Others are Mr Sylvester Ambokile, Ms Pindi Chana, Mr Rajab Luhwavi, Lieutenant General (Retired) Paul Ignace Mella, Ms Grace Mgovano, Mr Mohamed Bakari, Mr Job Masima, Mr Omar Mzee, Ms Matilda Masuka and Mr Sylvester Mabumba.

President Magufuli yesterday appointed another new ambassador, Mr Muhidin Ally Mboweto, who will also wait for his working station and date for his swearing-in.

Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli met former President Benjamin Mkapa for talks at the State House.

Mr Mkapa said he sought a meeting with Dr Magufuli as Chairman of the East African Community (EAC) so that he could share with him a report about the ongoing mediation work he was carrying out in resolving the political crisis in Burundi.

Earlier, President Magufuli also held talks with the German Minister for Development, Mr Martin Herman, during which the two discussed about strengthening good cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the area of economic development.