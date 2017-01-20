The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, has added his voice to other prominent stakeholders' to push for legislation mandating that girls remain in school up until they turn 18.

He's been named grand patron for women and children's by the United Nation's Population Fund.

Speaking recently at his investiture in Kano by the United Nations Population Fund, the emir said every girl in the state must abide by the rule.

"Every parent should be responsible for their ward and ensure their education," the emir said.

"If parents reject their children, and they turn wayward, they will be held responsible. Myself and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will be responsible for those we lead and be accountable in the eyes of the Creator," he also said.

In an impassioned speech, Sanusi outlined the importance of allowing girls access to education instead of getting married off, insisting that leaders of Islam should help stop it.

"God has entrusted us with the power and God will ask us. If every leader thinks God will not ask him, he is wrong. If a father feels he has responsibility to wed his daughter at a certain age, the leader should stop that," said Sanusi.

Kano State has set up three committees on marriage, education and legislation-the last pushing for stronger legal backing to enforce education and empowerment for girls and women.

In conjunction with Bayero University, Kano and the Ulama, it will push legislation that could among others safeguard the interests of young girls married off and living in a short time with seven children, no education or income, and only to be replaced by a new bride, according to the emir.

"Leaders should tell the man that he should be the one to vacate the house, because she has earned the right to that home," said Sanusi.

"Any person deprived of knowledge is injured," he said. "I call on our imams to address this. It is a shame that the UN had to come and tell us how to look after our children. We are the ones to do it, and we should not wait for the UN," he said.

Women Affairs and Social Development minister Aisha Alhassan called for urgent sustained action to build on the campaign Sanusi is championing.

Nearly 12 in 100 adolescent girls are married off as early as 15; up to 23% of them are already mothers or pregnant with their first child. And 48 out of 100 of them have no primary education, according to data from the ministry.

Last year, up to six million girls were married at ages as young as 13: 76% of them in the North, and 10% of them in the South East, said Alhassan.

"Poverty also thrives in the same areas noted to have high child marriage, high maternal mortality and low literacy levels, showing a strong correlation between poverty and those gender-specific problems," she noted.