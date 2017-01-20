Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed four Regional Commissioners (RCs) to supervise areas in their jurisdictions against unwanted human activities which interfere with water catchment areas.

He called upon Singida, Mbeya, Iringa and Dodoma RCs to see into it that the directive is implemented with immediate effect.

The premier gave out the order yesterday while addressing Mtera Hydrologic Power Station employees during his tour of the dam on his way to Njombe Region for an official work.

He further advised them to convene frequent joint meetings as neighbours so as to put in place measures on how to address the situation, including launching massive campaigns on the importance of protecting water sources.

Mr Majaliwa pointed out that it is strictly prohibited for any citizen to carry out any activity within 60 kilometres from water sources.

He issued the directive after receiving a report from Mtera Power Station Manager, Engineer Edmund Seif, that outlined the challenges facing them including some human activities which were being carried out within the dam areas.

"Pastoralists should be prohibited from allowing their livestock to graze into the banks of the dam.

There should be exclusive feeding areas for them and equally farmers are not allowed to conduct their agricultural activities there," he pointed out.

In his brief report to the prime minister, Eng Seif said power generation at the dam stood at 80 megawatt per day which is directly incorporated into the national grid.

He further said that the dam has enough water to produce electricity until the next rainy season begins.

"The dam expects to get enough water from two Ruaha rivers, but the challenge is that the two rivers have been adversely affected by human activities," he said.

Later, the premier made a tour of Igingilanyi farm which is among the three major farms for keeping cows owned by Asas Milk producing factory located in Iringa Region.

He also asked Veterinary Officers to increase pace in identifying the number of livestock in their duty stations so as to get rid of pastoralists, who do allow their livestock to cross into farms where their counterparts grow crops to survive, saying:

"I do not want to hear of more disputes as a result of rivalry over land."