Nigeria: Angela Okorie Blasts Bobrisky

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has released a ballistic missile, attacking Nigerian men who go out of their way to apply make-up to attract attention to themselves on the social media.

Angela's outburst is coming against the backdrop of the controversial posts by Bobrisky which suggested that he's applying make up to attract attention from the social media community.

In a picture she posted on her Instagram page, the actress said, "Date a man with a planned future not a boy with Instagram swag' and she captioned with, "These days, you see a man applying make-up on his face just for girls on Instagram. The thunder that will fire them is coming from the North," she fumed.