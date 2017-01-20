20 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Assigns Envoys to Five Countries, UN

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has assigned new ambassadors he appointed recently to represent Tanzania to six duty stations.

According to a State House press statement issued yesterday, amongst those assigned duty stations is Mbelwa Kairuki, who has been named as the new Tanzanian ambassador to China, replacing Mr Abdulrahaman Shimbo.

The President also assigned Mr George Madafa as new ambassador to Italy, replacing Dr James Msekela, who now becomes the new ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva. Dr Msekela was recalled from his post by President Magufuli earlier last year.

The former Home Affairs minister, Mr Emmanuel Nchimbi, is the new ambassador to Brazil. He replaces Mr Francis Malambugi.

The President also assigned Ms Fatma Rajab to Qatar. She becomes the first Tanzania ambassador to the middle eastern country.

Dr Magufuli also has assigned Prof Elizabeth Kiondo to Turkey to become the first Tanzanian ambassador there.

The new ambassadors are expected to take their oath of office at State House today.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed Mr Muhidin Mboweto as the new ambassador. According to the State House statement, Mr Mboweto is yet to be assigned a duty station and the date of his swearing in will be announced later.

