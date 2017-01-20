20 January 2017

South Africa: Thuli Madonsela to Write Autobiography

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is working on an autobiography.

It is expected to be a detailed account of the various roles she has filled, including the often controversial one in the public protector's office between 2009 and 2016.

Madonsela, who has always been an advocate for gender equality, was last year replaced by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Publisher Pan Macmillan South Africa announced on Friday that it had acquired worldwide rights for Madonsela's book.

Madonsela described her role as Public Protector as a non-political figure who "gives the people a voice while giving the traditional leader a conscience".

"Her status as an exceptional South African is rooted in this tenacity in speaking truth to power," the publisher said.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and excited to take a journey back into the life I have lived, with the hope that what I share will have meaning for others," Madonsela said.

The memoir is set to be released next year.

