19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: More Than 19 000 Gauteng Pupils Still Need Placement - Lesufi

Over 19 000 Gauteng pupils are still without a school, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday.

They department managed to reduce the 58 000 pupils that needed placement at the beginning of the year to 7 092, he told reporters in Johannesburg.

"Unfortunately while we were placing the 58 000 learners, we had received a total of 12 821 completely new applications in January," he said.

It was a painful process and the department was working hard to find schools for them.

Of the 7 092 pupils, 3 062 were going into Grade 8 and 3 930 into Grade 1 this year.

Court action

Lesufi said he had met the school governing bodies of two Pretoria high schools, Overkruin and Montana, and come to an agreement about the department wanting to enrol more pupils for which they had capacity.

"It was a long and difficult meeting, but I understand their difficulties and fears. The two schools have admitted the learners that were allocated to them."

The schools' urgent application to stop the department from enrolling more pupils was struck off the roll in the High Court in Pretoria last week. The court referred the matter back to the schools and the department, to reach an agreement.

Lesufi said Overkruin admitted 70 pupils and Montana 47.

"We encourage the other schools to help attend to these issues. The department needs their help."

The department was aware of a picture of a Grade 8 pupil and teacher at Willow ridge High School, in Johannesburg south, doing the rounds on social media, Lesufi said.

It was believed that they were in a relationship. The department was investigating.

"We have noted the incident. However, the learner is disputing the picture. The teacher also denied the relationship."

The department was building eight new schools to relieve overcrowding.

Source: News24

