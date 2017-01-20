Nigeria: Borno Misfire Regrettable - Babangida

Minna — Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida has commiserated with government and people of Borno state over the accidental bombing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann and twin bomb-blast in University of Maiduguri.

"My heart bleeds over the horrifying pictures of burnt bodies of innocent citizens at Rann IDP camp and the bombing at university of Maiduguri mosque," IBB said in a statement by his media office.

The former president, while describing the accidental discharge by the Nigerian Air Force as regrettable, however said such ugly incidents happen in conflict zones across the world, even among the most sophisticated military alliances like cases of "friendly fires" between the United States military and its allies in Afghanistan.

IBB also regretted the twin blasts at the University of Maiduguri last Monday with the consequent loss of lives and property, while also commending the resilience of the people of the North East.

He urged the military command in the fight against terrorists in the North East to adopt precision attacks on enemy targets and introduce new tactics in the fight against Boko Haram.

"Insurgency is not a conventional war, which means it can only be fought and won using unconventional methods that may be alien but must be with creativity," he said.

While praying for the speedy recovery of the injured as a result of the incidents, he urged the Nigerian Air Force and troops fighting insurgency to apply maximum professional conduct in all their future operations.