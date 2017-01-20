South Africa: Kuhn's Long Wait for Another Proteas Shot

Heino Kuhn last represented South Africa all the way back in 2011 when the Proteas beat Australia in a T20I in Johannesburg.

He made just 3 that day, coming in at No 7, and it would prove to be he last of his 5 T20Is.

Now, over five years later, Kuhn is back on the international stage.

He probably won't be given the wicketkeeping duties this time - Mangaliso Mosehle is also in the squad - and Kuhn will hope that he comes in further up the order when South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Centurion on Friday.

"Russell (Domingo, coach) has asked me what I prefer and I've always been an opening batter," Kuhn told press in Pretoria on Wednesday.

"But this season I've batted No 4, which I've enjoyed. I've enjoyed being in the middle overs and running hard. I actually don't have a preference. Wherever they want me to slot in, I'll slot in wherever."

Now 32-years-old, Kuhn's domestic form for the Titans this year has thrown him back into the mix in a Proteas squad that is missing all of its biggest names for the first two matches of the series.

"It's a great feeling. I think every time you get the opportunity to play for your country it's an amazing feeling," said Kuhn.

"It's what every guy in South Africa strives for; if you do well to get higher honours. I know there are a lot of guys sitting out but still, we've got a lot of experience in guys like David Miller and Fudgie and Imran (Tahir).

"This is my 11th year of playing franchise cricket. I've got a lot to give, experience-wise. It's nice to have Fudgie as captain. We spend a lot of time together in the middle and learn from each other.

"I don't see myself as being a veteran ... juts a cricket player who has performed as is getting recognition."

Kuhn added that he sees himself finishing his career in South Africa.

"I'm very happy just playing for South Africa and finishing my career in South Africa. So I don't think there's any chance of me doing the Kolpak thing," he said.

"I'm happy to just stay here and perform with my franchise and country and call it quits ... in about 5-10 years time.

