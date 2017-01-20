South Africa: Alleged Smash-and Grabbers Nabbed While Inspecting Loot

Three alleged smash-and-grabbers who targeted a motorist in Nyanga were arrested shortly after the attack on Thursday morning, Western Cape police said.

The men were apparently still inspecting their loot when flying squad officers searched the area and arrested them, said Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

The female motorist had stopped at a traffic light on Borchard's Quarry when her window was smashed. Her handbag and its contents were stolen.

Traut said the flying squad had been doing routine patrols in the area and received a description of the perpetrators.

The stolen property was recovered.

Three men aged 19, 22 and 25, were expected to appear in court once charged for the crime.

Source: News24