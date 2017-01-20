Chinese government has signed a pact with Malawi for the maintenance of newly-built Bingu National Stadium for three years.

The technical cooperation was signed by Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Chinese Ambassador Shi-Ting Wang on Thursday ahead of the official opening with the international friendly match between Malawi and China select side on January 28.

The stadium already hosted a local match, the Luso TV Bus Ipite Football Bonanza second leg final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Chinese ambassador disclosed that under the deal, seven experts from China will come to Malawi to provide technical services on operation and maintenance.

"Training course for Malawian technical staff and necessary spare parts will also be provided," he said.

Meanwhile, Bingu Stadium cannot host an international match until Fifa or Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspects and approves it for such purposes.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda said they are yet to seek permission from CAF to do a preliminary assessment of the facility specifically for the match to be played on January 28.

After that, they will inform Fifa to come and inspect it ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.