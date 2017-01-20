20 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: China to Handle Bingu Stadium Maintenance Role for 3 Years - Sign Pact With Malawi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chinese government has signed a pact with Malawi for the maintenance of newly-built Bingu National Stadium for three years.

The technical cooperation was signed by Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Chinese Ambassador Shi-Ting Wang on Thursday ahead of the official opening with the international friendly match between Malawi and China select side on January 28.

The stadium already hosted a local match, the Luso TV Bus Ipite Football Bonanza second leg final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Chinese ambassador disclosed that under the deal, seven experts from China will come to Malawi to provide technical services on operation and maintenance.

"Training course for Malawian technical staff and necessary spare parts will also be provided," he said.

Meanwhile, Bingu Stadium cannot host an international match until Fifa or Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspects and approves it for such purposes.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda said they are yet to seek permission from CAF to do a preliminary assessment of the facility specifically for the match to be played on January 28.

After that, they will inform Fifa to come and inspect it ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Malawi

Govt to Hire Foreign Investigators to Probe Student Activist's Death

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Samuel Tembenu says government intends to hire foreign investigators to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.