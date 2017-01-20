NAMIBIA yesterday said embattled former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh must accept defeat.

Jammeh, who has been in power for 22 years, lost a 1 December election to Adama Barrow.

Although he initially conceded defeat, Jammeh later rejected the results, calling for a fresh vote.

He had until Wednesday this week to vacate office and hand over power to Barrow yesterday.

The international relations minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, said Namibia supports the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), which have called on Jammeh to leave.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia will not accept the tampering with a democratic process, hence the decision to throw its weight behind Ecowas.

"We call for democracy to be respected. Therefore, we fully support Ecowas calling for the president-elect to be sworn into office in conformity with the constitution of the country," she added. Nandi-Ndaitwah, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said Namibia's guidelines as a member of the African Union are very clear and although some leaders fight to stay in power, the country will never support it.

She reiterated that as African leaders, they want peace and stability on the African continent, and a smooth transition of power. The AU and Ecowas have pledged to withdraw their recognition of Jammeh as president as from yesterday. In an announcement yesterday, Botswana said it will no longer recognise Jammeh as the president of Gambia.

Botswana also appealed to the international community to do all within its power to exert pressure on Jammeh to hand over power.

Jammeh's decision not to respect the will of the Gambian people has been condemned by African leaders as undermining the ongoing efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance in Africa.