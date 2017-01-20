20 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Boko Haram Attack On Rann IDP Camp, Kill 8

By Abdulkareem Haruna

Days after the accidental bombing by a Nigerian airforce jet, which killed at least 54 persons, Rann IDP Camp in Borno State came under another attack, this time, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Witnesses in Rann said soldiers deployed to secure the bombed IDP camp battled for hours to repel over 100 Boko Haram gunmen who came attacking at about 6pm.

A source from Rann informed PREMIUM TIMES that the soldiers stood their ground and killed eight of the attacking insurgents.

The source, who asked not to be quoted for his security sake, said a soldier was wounded in the attack.

On Tuesday, the Theatre Commander of the Lafiya Dole counterinsurgency operations in northeast Nigeria, Major General Lucky Irabor, said the air force jet that mistakenly bombed the IDP camp was actually deployed to take on an idea identified location where Boko Haram insurgents were gathering in Kala-Balge local government area of Borno State.

Rann is the headquarters of Kalabalge local government area.

The Air Force said the bombings were aimed at Boko Haram militants.

It is not clear if the gang of Boko Haram insurgents that attacked Rann last night were those missed by the airforce jet.

