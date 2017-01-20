20 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Says Opposition Led Inquiry On Bingu Wealth Is Campaign Tool - 'Joyce Banda, Kasambara Failed'

By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has angrily reacted to the opposition led parliamentary inquiry on former president Bingu wa Mutharika's wealth, describing it as mere campaign tool by his political rivals.

Speaking on Thursday in Blantyre when the Malawi Human Rights Commission presented a state of human rights report, the angry and emotional Mutharika said the Joyce Banda government investigated the issue for two years but failed.

"Ralph Kasambara was all over the world to probe Bingu but failed," said Mutharika referring to the former Justice minister in the Peoples Party led government.

Bingu is alleged to have stashed K61 billion in offshore accounts during his eight year reign.

He is accused of getting 10 per cent from all government contracts offered to Mota Engil, an international contractor, accusations denied by the government.

"They just want to use this as their campaign tool during the elections, it is not true that Bingu had all that money," said Mutharika.

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee is set to release the inquiry results this month end.

