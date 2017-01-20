A 22 year woman from Ekesi village, Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji district has been hacked and suffered injuries and fractures on her body by her ex husband after refusing to let him sell a bag of maize flour.

The woman identified as Agness Faindani told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that on Thursday morning around 4:00am she went to her maize garden only to be told by her son that her ex-husband came to her house to get a bag of maize four.

"I quickly rushed home, but while on the way, I met my ex husband Aonenji Chidangwe, who we officially separated in October last year. When I asked him where he was taking the bag to, he was angry with me and hacked me with an axe," she said.

Faindani said she went to Nkhwazi Health Centre to receive treatment but was referred to Mchinji district hospital.

District Health officer for Mchinji Juliana Kanyengambeta told Mana that Faindani sustained fracture on her arm and other cuts on her head and other parts of the body.

"We have stabilized her condition and we are hopeful that after treatment she will be fine.

Mchinji Police Officer In-Charge said they had just received the report of the incident, but would launch investigations and arrest Aonenji Chidangwe, 41.