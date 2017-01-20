19 January 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dirco Committee Chair Abusing Parliamentary Resources to Attack DA

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

It is an absolute disgrace that the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Siphosezwe Masango, is seeking to abuse parliamentary processes by manipulating the public participation process on the Foreign Services Bill, merely to attack DA public representatives who have travelled abroad.

Mr Masango is abusing his position as the Chairperson of a Portfolio committee and is misleading the public.

Mr Masango's statement is also completely false in its assertions about the Foreign Services Bill and what it seeks to do. His statement implies that the Bill seeks to prohibit the free movement of South African citizens to other countries that may undermine South Africa's foreign policy.

Rather, the Bill is administrative in nature - as stated in the Bill's explanatory memorandum: "the Bill intends to provide for the management, administration and functioning of the Foreign Service of the Republic of South Africa." In no way will this Bill have an effect on any overseas trips or fact finding missions by South African citizens who are not members of the South Africa Foreign Service.

If this Bill seeks to infringe on the principle of cooperative governance or the independence of the spheres of government then the DA will not support it. Similarly, if this Bill in any way seeks to limit the free movement of South Africans abroad then it will encounter serious constitutional hurdles.

The ANC should desist from their attempts to play political football with this Bill - if they are not careful they may cause serious harm to the smooth passage of a bill which otherwise was likely to find support across opposition benches. If this game continues, then the ANC must be willing to face the consequences.

South Africa

Ex Public Protector to Write Autobiography

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is working on an autobiography. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.