Uganda: Gospel Artist Arrested Over Attempted Theft

Kabale — A gospel singer and two of her colleagues have been arrested by the police in Kabale town over alleged attempt of stealing money from a mobile money operator.

The police spokesman for Kigezi Region Mr Elly Maate on Thursday identified the suspects as Lillian Keitesi (the gospel singer) and a resident of Bwebajja in Wakiso District; John Mutambire, 32, and Sam Sayuni, 35, residents of Makindye and Rubaga divisions in Kampala, respectively.

"The suspects attempted to withdraw Shs950, 000 from a mobile money agent using an empty message. The agent detected them early enough and alerted boda-boda operators who cornered them before police came and arrested them, Mr Maate said.

He said the Toyota Harrier Reg. No. UAN 737E in which the accused used to go to the mobile money agent has also been impounded and it is parked at Kabale Police Station.

"Once investigations are complete, the accused persons shall be taken to court and be charged accordingly," he said.

Lillian Keitesi one of the suspects denied participating in attempt theft arguing that she came to Kabale for treatment and was arrested as she tried to withdraw money from Kabale Equity Bank Branch to clear her medical bills.