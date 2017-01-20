20 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: UASU Says Pay Pact Must Be Signed By End of Current Financial Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The Universities' Academic Staff Union (UASU) has said lecturers risk being shortchanged should the government fail to sign and implement the proposed 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by the end of the current financial year.

According to UASU Chairperson Dr Richard Bosire, the unions submitted the proposed CBA in 2013 upon the advice of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which changed CBA cycles from a two-year to four-year period.

Bosire lamented that the government failed to give them a counter offer upon the submission of their proposal, something that left the proposed CBA hanging the balance.

"Our unions presented proposals in 2013 expecting that negotiations were to be started a concluded so that the CBA is implemented within the 2013-2017 CBA period," Bosire told Capital FM News on Thursday.

"We're asking for a chance to negotiate and even have a schedule for payment. Once the CBA is signed, there should be a schedule for implementation."

Bosire pointed out existing disparities in the pay structure for lecturers in public universities across the country, wondering how an entry level lecturer could earn a monthly salary of Sh50,000 - Sh55,000 with the highest paid lecturer (professor) taking home Sh180,000 to Sh200,000.

"We have proposed that the lowest paid lecturer earns Sh195,000 with a professor earning Sh999,000," he said.

The proposed CBA also seeks to harmonize disparities among lectures' pay which Bosire said have created disharmony with most university lectures who have often opted to look for greener pastures elsewhere.

"One could be a lecturer and earns the salary of a senior lecturer, once he is promoted to senior lecturer there is no incentive," Bosire observed.

Kenya

Cheruiyot Wins 2016 Sports Personality of the Year Award

A smiling Vivian Cheruiyot, clad in a crisp shiny purple and black flowing dress, marked the end of her glitzy career on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.