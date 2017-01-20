20 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico - Ida and Partners Assist Over 19.000 Agricultural Families

Luena — At least 19.935 agricultural families in the eastern Moxico province received technical assistance in 2016.

This was sai to Angop on Thursday in Luena city by António Maia Sandjesse, technical director of the local Agrarian Development Institute (IDA).

According to him, the assistance is part of the Municipal Integrated Programme to Combat Hunger and Poverty Reduction, in the framework of the extension and rural development programme, aimed to guarantee food security in families and the integration of these communities in the development.

Of this number, 575 were assisted by non-governmental organizations with agricultural inputs (fertilizers and improved seeds).

For this reason, he informed that the small farmer does not only depend on the seed that he receives from the state institutions.

