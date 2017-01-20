20 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Samburu Herders Discover Two Bombs in Poro

By Godfrey Oundoh

Residents of Poro, Samburu West are living in fear after two bombs were discovered in area.

The two bombs were discovered on Thursday evening by herders who reported to the nearby Administration Police post.

The officers in the camp alerted their colleagues at the Maralal AP headquarters who went and collected the bombs.

The explosives were kept under the custody of Police awaiting the arrival of bomb experts from Nairobi.

Samburu County Police Commander Stephen Mwinzi said the team will be arriving anytime to detonate the bombs.

Several cases of leftover bombs and unexploded landmines have been reported by pastoralists in Samburu County.

There has been a number of causalities mostly children taking care of animals on the hills and plain.

This has been linked to military trainings by the Kenyan and the British Army in the area.

Archers Post in Samburu East along the Samburu-Isiolo border, Baawa North and Poro are among the affected areas.

