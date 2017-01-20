South Africa: Pietermaritzburg Shopkeeper Shot and Wounded

A city shopkeeper was gravely wounded when he was shot in his paint shop in Rosedale, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said that medics had received a report of the shooting and had rushed to the scene.

"Reports from the patient indicate that he was attacked in the paint shop that he owns by an unknown gunman," he said.

Botha said that specific facts to the motive of the shooting will remain the subject of a police investigation.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man to have sustained a critical wound to the chest. The patient was stabilised at the scene and then transported to hospital," Botha added.

