19 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Institutes Investigations Amidst Allegations of Arson On Farms in Paarl

The SAPS in the Western Cape has noted with concern allegations on various social media platforms suggesting that certain individuals are responsible for the fires that have been raging in the Paarl and surrounding areas. The reports allege that persons in branded clothing / paraphernalia were seen starting the fires in these areas. In response, the SAPS in the province has assigned an experienced detective to investigate these claims with a view to getting to the bottom of the matter. Once the investigation is finalised, the outcome will be made public.

In the same breath, the police would like to urge members of the public with information in relation to these fires to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information shared with the police will assist with our investigation and will be treated confidentially. We would like to sensitise members of the public that arson remains a serious offence that is punishable by law.

South Africa

