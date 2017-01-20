20 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cinfotec to Train Over 3000 Citizens in 2017

Luanda — The Integrated Centre for Technological Training (Cinfotec) in the year 2017 intends to train and certify about 3,578 citizens, with a view to surpassing the figure achieved in 2016, which is 2,578, said last Thursday, in Luanda, the institution's general director, Gilberto Figueira.

Deliverying a speech at the ceremony that served to open the 2017 term, Gilberto Figueira said it is fundamental to endow professional with the right competences and tools in areas like electricity, mechatronics, information and communication technologies, and meteorology.

"These tools will enable the trainees to be ready for the demand being imposed by the new firms operating in the industry sector", he said.

He also revealed that for this year Cinfotec intends to increase the number of vacancies, mainly to guarantee the technical training of more young people.

Since its creation, in the year 2008, Cinfotec has already trained 10,514 people.

In 2016, the institution managed to employ 213 young people, which represents 85 per cent of the total number of the students that got successfully trained in the institution last year.

