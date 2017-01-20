Namibia: Community Involvement Central to Fighting Crime

PIONIERSPARK resident Erik Strauss on Tuesday received a certificate of appreciation from his neighbours for his dedication towards protecting their lives and properties.

Strauss received the recognition after logging 400 patrol shifts, totalling 800 hours or 33,3 days, and driving 16 000 kilometres at his own cost as part of his voluntary service as chairperson of the Pionierspark Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) group.

He expressed appreciation to his group, saying he could not have achieved this milestone without their and Pionierspark residents' support.

"It is a milestone that I am standing here tonight and still cannot believe it is 400 patrol shifts, but it was great," Strauss told Nampa.

Pionierspark residents started their NHW group in early 2015, and Strauss was elected chairperson during July that year.

He said his family also deserves acknowledgement because he leaves them vulnerable when he is on patrol, adding that the secret to significant crime reduction is community involvement.

"Visibility and awareness while staying on the road in your respective area is key to safety," Strauss said to encourage other NHW groups to work towards a crime-free area.

Dedicated NHW members are out on the streets patrolling, regardless of rain or other elements, because they know the importance of investigating any suspicious movements.

Strauss explained that NHW groups do not replace the police. "We are merely an extension, like the eyes and ears of the police".

The team also received acknowledgement from the police's Khomas Regional Community Affairs Office for their dedication in assisting the police to fight crime.

- Nampa