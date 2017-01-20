Ethiopian Amisom Troops Donate Food to Needy Gobwein Residents

The contingent has made sacrifices and are trying to help the Somalis embrace peace and to restore their dignity

Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) donated an assortment of foodstuff to vulnerable households in Gobwein village, Lower Jubba region.

AMISOM ENDF Contingent Kismaayo commander Col. Regassa Tesfaye and logistics officer Lt. Col. Tilahun Abraha paid a visit and distributed relief supplies in the village, which is 12 kilometres north of Kismaayo.

"We are so happy to do this, because we have made sacrifices and are trying to help the Somalis embrace peace and to restore their dignity," Lt. Col Tilahun said.

"The main purpose of our presence in Somalia is to fight Al-Shabaab and make this country peaceful. But this gesture enhances our relationship with the people," he stated.

Local leaders thanked AMISOM for the donation and requested for support to construct a water well.

Although a farming community, the prolonged drought has dried up their yields.

"Gobwein village has a population of old and weak people. There is shortage of maize, which is our staple food. As residents, we are grateful for the support from AMISOM and Somalia," said Alas Abdi Adan, a local resident.

AMISOM troops have been donating food supplies and medicine, to the needy living in close proximity to their camps.

Somalia is facing a humanitarian crisis due to a prolonged dry spell that has also affected yields and livestock, according to AMISON official website.