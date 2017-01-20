19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Proof of Politics Behind Cape Fires - Western Cape Disaster Head

Tagged:

Related Topics

There is no proof that any political party was involved in starting fires in the Western Cape, the province's disaster management head said on Thursday.

"Many times, the people in yellow shirts people see are Working on Fire personnel busy with pre-burns in an area," Colin Deiner said.

According to a voice recording that emerged on Wednesday, firefighter pilots spotted individuals dressed in ANC regalia starting wildfires in Paarl and Stellenbosch.

Deiner believed people were confusing the firefighters' yellow T-shirts with ANC shirts.

"We have had no pilots telling us that they have spotted people starting fires. These pilots are employed by us, so why wouldn't they tell us?" Deiner asked.

Western Cape police had assigned a special investigation team to look into claims on social media that the fires were started intentionally.

"[We have] noted with concern allegations on various social media platforms suggesting that certain individuals are responsible for the fires that have been raging in the Paarl and surrounding areas," police said in a statement.

"There are immensely many accusations on social media but no one has made a complaint to the police yet," Deiner said.

"It doesn't help complaining on social media and not telling the police."

Deiner called on the public to be certain when making accusations. They could not ignore accusations, but only had a limited number of personnel.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said on Tuesday that the fires in the city were "suspicious" and that investigations were underway.

Residents were urged to report anything they knew about the origin of the fires to their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ex Public Protector to Write Autobiography

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is working on an autobiography. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.