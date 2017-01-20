19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Parliament Analyst Launched a 'Personal, Vicious Attack On Me' - Director

Tagged:

Related Topics

The working relationship between former Parliament analyst Sean Muller and his supervisor has completely broken down and they would not be able to work together again, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) heard on Thursday.

Director of parliament's budget office (PBO), Mohammed Jahed, was testifying in the case between Muller and Parliament regarding a position Muller feels he was overlooked for.

Former PBO analyst Muller has taken the institution to the CCMA, arguing that he was unfairly overlooked for a promotion to the post of deputy director of economics.

Muller was shortlisted, interviewed and underwent psychometric testing. After a six-month-long recruitment process, the position was offered to Seeraj Mohamed.

Muller said he was not appointed as he refused to perform political favours, including the writing of academic papers for MP's.

These political favours were mostly facilitated by Jahed, Muller alleged, and he was overlooked for the position when he refused to get involved.

No specific promotion policies

One of the outcomes he hopes for in this process would be to get the deputy director job.

But this, Jahed told the CCMA, would be impossible because of the breakdown of the two's relationship.

He said Muller had smeared his name in the media following the appointment process.

"It's unfortunate that the applicant has stooped to this level. I have seen this as a personal, vicious attack on me by a very disgruntled person. I would not be able to re-employ him," he said in response to a question on their working relationship.

Jahed said the attack on him was unfair and unfortunate.

The director reiterated that Muller had not been an alternative candidate for the position and they were not expected to automatically promote him to it.

Because the budget office was fairly new, he said, they did not have specific written policies on promotions, but relied on Parliament's policies.

The matter is due to be finalised on Friday, before a decision is made in about 21 days.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ex Public Protector to Write Autobiography

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is working on an autobiography. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.