ZAMBEZI regional governor Lawrence Sampofu warned public servants against poaching and the misuse of government vehicles in the region.

He issued the warning yesterday at the regional leadership meeting, where he met with regional and local authority councillors and state-owned enterprises' heads of department.

Sampofu said it was very disappointing that some of the recent incidents of poaching in the region involved public servants and government vehicles.

"It is with great dismay that we see some public servants involved in poaching, either directly or indirectly, and thus creating a market for poached endangered species.

"Poaching is a very serious issue we are facing in the Zambezi. We should all know that the conservation of our fauna and flora is the responsibility of every one of us," Sampofu stressed.

He stated that such activities would not be tolerated, and that locals should stand together to fight poaching.

"We condemn such activities in the strongest terms, and warn that no Namibians or foreign nationals should continue plundering and depleting our natural resources in any manner.

"I applaud the efforts of our police, and we must join hands in fighting against poaching and the illegal trade in endangered species in the Zambezi region," he said. Sampofu further said public servants should know that they were the custodians of state property.

"All government employees must be responsible for government properties. There is too much misuse and mishandling of government vehicles in this region," he said, adding that some public servants were even using vehicles to plough their fields.

"Remember that you are only given these vehicles to smoothen your working environment because you have to deliver services to communities you are accountable for. Let's not look at government vehicles as someone's property, but as our property, which we should look after and guard jealously against corrupt uses and vandalism," he urged. Regina Ndopu-Lubinda, chief regional officer of Zambezi, shared similar sentiments, saying all public servants should strive to be leaders.

"There are too many issues in government offices, such as bad attitudes, doing the least public service, the misuse of government property, arrogance, absenteeism and tribalism. The particular financial challenge the government is facing at this moment does not allow us to have such negligence," she said.

Ndopu-Lubinda stated that because of the underdeveloped state of the Zambezi region, damaging attitudes and practices could not be afforded.

"You cannot be allowed to be wandering around the offices, pretending to be working. Our standards should increase; we should be leaders, and be above these behaviours which hamper development in our region," she added.