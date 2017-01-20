Andulo — More than two hundred million Kwanzas are expected during the fiscal year 2017 to ensure the Programme to Combat Hunger and Poverty in Andulo municipality, central Bíé province.

This was said to Angop on Thursday by the head of municipal plan division, André Fernandes, at the end of the meeting with the members of the municipal hearing and social concert council (CACS).

He informed that the CACS members also assessed the activities carried out in the 2016 financial year, which had a financial execution of around 47% due to the economic crisis.

André Fernandes provided clarification on the funds made available and spent by the beneficiary sectors in 2016.

The meeting also analyzed the situation of payment of the Urban Property Tax.