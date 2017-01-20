THE education ministry is investigating the Otjikoto Secondary School management for not reporting the teacher who was found guilty of indecent assault on a female pupil in October last year.

Moses Shingo was found guilty of indecent assault, and fined N$3 000 by Tsumeb magistrate David Munzo last year.

With the controversy building around his head this week, Shingo, who had been back in the classroom since the start of the new school year last week, resigned with immediate effect on 17 January, citing "personal" reasons.

Education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said although Shingo had resigned, the investigation on the handling of the incident by the school's management would continue.

"This is an unfortunate incident. I can assure you that we are seriously working on it. We understand the incident happened on 20 October last year, but nothing was brought to the attention of the Oshikoto regional education director.

"Although Shingo is no longer in the education services, we still want to look into the school management for not reporting this case," Steenkamp stated. She said it should be emphasised that the ministry condemned any form of sexual harassment or indecent assault of pupils by teachers or staff members.

"It is a major transgression, one which infringes on the rights of the learner, leaving them violated, vulnerable and traumatised," Steenkamp said.

A social worker with the gender ministry, Alett Bosh, told The Namibian that the Grade 9 pupil whom Shingo had fondled had been severely traumatised and undergone several counselling sessions.

"Both she and her parents refused to go back to the school after they learned the teacher was still there. We found her another school, and she is better now. We are also checking up on her," Bosh said.