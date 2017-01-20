Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang'ombe-Pikiti is sweeping the city clean of street vendors.

Kang'ombe has received kudos from progressive thinkers including Chisokone Marketeers. Some of the marketeers yesterday afternoon gave a solidarity march to His Worship the Mayor of Kitwe Mr. Christopher Kang'ombe over his decision to relocate the vendors from trading from the Kitwe Central Business District.

The marketeers sang songs of solidarity and praised the PF government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the decision which some quarters of society have opposed. They expressed joy at the removal of vendors and urged the Kitwe Mayor to be strong.

kang'ombe and his management are viewed to have undertaken a difficult and unpopular decision.

Street vendors have been relocated to Chisokone avenue with observers saying sanity has been restored to the Central Business district.