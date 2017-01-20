South Africa: Boy, 6, Critical After Being Hit By Car in Hillcrest

A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Hillcrest on Thursday afternoon, ER24 has confirmed.

The 6-year-old boy was knocked down on Old Main Road in Everton, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a child lying in the road being tended to by members of the public. Paramedics took over the treatment and found that the child had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition," he said.

The little boy was treated at the scene and was taken to Albert Luthuli Hospital for urgent care once he was stable.

The motorist was uninjured.

Authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

