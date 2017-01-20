THE Ovaherero, Ovambanderu and Nama Council for Dialogue on the 1904 genocide said it is not party to the lawsuit filed in the USA against Germans to seek restorative justice for the genocide.

The group's chairperson, Gerson Katjirua, said in a statement, read on his behalf at a press conference yesterday, that the ONCD was not consulted.

He refuted claims that the court action had the backing of all the Ovaherero and Nama people, as well as the assertion that the plaintiffs were the exclusive representatives of all the Ovaherero and Nama people.

"If these assertions are not put in their correct perspectives, they will tremendously prejudice the ONCD 1904's advocacy mandate, and the constituencies on whose behalf it is mandated to advocate," he stressed.

Katjirua also said the US court action was only limited to the Ovaherero and Nama communities, excluding the Ovambanderu community, which had also lost both livestock and land at the hands of the Germans, saying their leaders were lumped together with the Ovaherero leaders.

"Furthermore, as ONCD 1904 has been an active player in both the technical committee and the negotiating team of the government in bilateral talks with its German counterpart, we reaffirm our commitment to sustain our vigorous participation and meaningful representation of our people's aspirations for restorative justice," he added.

Katjirua urged the Namibian and German governments not to be distracted by the US court action, and to continue with negotiations towards an agreeable solution and finding closure on the genocide issue.

He also called on vice president and chairperson of the subcommittee on genocide talks, Nicky Iyambo to regularise the relevant channels of communication.

Zed Ngavirue, the special envoy appointed by government to lead negotiations with the German government, said he did not support the US lawsuit because he was part of the official negotiation process.

"How can I support the action, and then go negotiate? I am aware of the action taken by other people because they were not happy with our process. It is well-known that not many people are in support of the class action, especially the chiefs' forum which is working with the office of the vice president," Ngavirue said.

OvaHerero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro, who was part of the US court action, said via text message that he had no time for those "busy with kindergarten politics".

"I am a very busy man, and I'm currently engaged with very serious issues affecting the plight of my people against a very ruthless regime. I have no time to waste commenting on the antics of those busy with kindergarten politics," Rukoro said.