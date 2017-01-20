20 January 2017

Zambia: Dickson Jere Pays Courtesy Call On Rb

By Peter Adamu

Ex-presidential spokesperson Dickson Jere paid a call on fifth Republican president Rupiah Banda under whose tenure he served.

Jere, now a rookie lawyer at Mvunga & Associates, says he had a fulfilling meeting with president Banda fondly known as RB.

"This [yesterday] morning I paid a courtesy call on former President of Zambia, HE. Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, at his residence.

"It was a good reunion which culminated into lunch. As always, it was laughter after laughter and wisdom. It was a privilege and honour to have served as his advisor and spokesman when he ruled Zambia," said Jere.

