Bulawayo — Zanu-pf's Matabeleland South Province has started fundraising for the 21st February Movement celebrations slated for next month in the province. This follows the setting up of 10 committees to spearhead preparations for the event set to be held at Matopos National Park. The party's Matabeleland South provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde William Dewa, told our Bulawayo Bureau that the green light for the coordinating committees to start fundraising for the event has already been given.

"Yes, fundraising is underway because when we set up the committees last week we gave the coordinating committees the gree nlight to start right away to fundraise," he said.

"Everything is in overdrive to raise money for the event. Unfortunately, at the moment I cannot divulge the budget because it's up to the organising committee to come up with the final figure."

zanu-pf Gwanda Youth League secretary for commissariat Cde Emmanuel Ncube urged his colleagues who are in business to donate towards the successful hosting of the event.

"As youths who were empowered by President Mugabe's youth empowerment policy, we should not wait to be requested to donate for this cause," he said. "The event is ours, we should all support the event with whatever we have, be it financially or materially, so that it becomes a success.

"The event is ours and we should be proud of it and raise the province's flag high." President Mugabe celebrates his 93rd birthday next month.

Started in 1986, the 21st February Movement seeks to inspire young people to emulate the exemplary character of President Mugabe, its patron.

