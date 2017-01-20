Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane on Thursday said he considered the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigation against him an assault on his character and integrity that was aimed at "irreparably damaging his reputation and taking his focus away from the execution of his duties".

Police, in a statement, confirmed Phahlane had met with investigators from the police watchdog at his office on Thursday to discuss allegations of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The corruption allegations, the statement said, related to the purchase of a sound system, valued at R80 000, allegedly by co-directors of a private company.

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan is the complainant in the alleged corruption case, police continued.

In November last year News24 revealed that IPID was investigating Phahlane on a charge of defeating the ends of justice after a probe into an upmarket house Phahlane built in the Sable Hills Waterfront Estate, north of Pretoria.

IPID had been interviewing witnesses to determine how Phahlane, a career police officer, managed to afford the construction of a residence said to be worth about R8m.

'Media circus' slammed

According to police, Phahlane was served with a search warrant for the sound system, and the statement said he gave investigators proof of payment.

The money, police say, had been transferred from his personal current account to the business on April 16, 2012.

"It is however extremely regrettable that while five IPID investigators were still busy with discussions in [Phahlane's] office, the news broke on various media platforms, including Eyewitness News and News24, that IPID is in the process of raiding the acting national commissioner's house in relation to the building of his house. It is unfortunate that this investigation is being conducted through the media, characterised by the distortion of facts, disinformation and malice, including an insult on the integrity of the acting national commissioner and his family," the police statement said.

"The parading of the media at the acting national commissioner's house, while he was being interviewed and served with the search warrant, and the level of disrespect and lack of courtesy by all involved has been noted by him with disgust and disappointment."

The "media circus" at his home traumatised his family, police said.

"It is against this background that the entire investigation is considered an assault on the character and integrity of the acting national commissioner aimed at irreparably damaging his reputation and taking his focus away from the execution of his duties. The acting national commissioner has briefed his lawyers to take this matter forward," the statement said.

Phahlane said IPID had committed to providing him with questions which he would respond to in writing.

