Zambia: Sex Den Exposed

SHORTLY after the demolition of the infamous Bulawayo brothel in Lusaka's Chawama compound, another sex den has surfaced just opposite the demolished one and is already recording high numbers of illicit commercial sex from suspected Zimbabwean nationals.

Area Ward Councillor Leonard Sikombe said he was aware of the illicit activities at the named brothel but disclosed that owners of the brothel have been given up to March 2017, next year to construct proper lodges.

Mr Sikombe lamented the number of lodges which he suspected of being brothels naming among them Kabwe Distributors, Yochi, Polepole and Snow white.

And Zambia Immigration Department Public Relations Namati Nshinka, disclosed that the immigration department between 19 and 22 December rounded up seven Zimbabwean female suspected sex workers in Chawama.

According to investigations by the Sunday Times of Zambia, it was revealed that one of the major reasons men were flocking to the same place was the 'appealing' looks of the foreigners and the lower prices they charge compared to Zambian sex workers.

People living close to the place told the Sunday Times of Zambia that even married men were flocking to the lodge for illicit services.

Residents especially women lamented that most of their husbands frequented the brothels due to a misconception that foreign sex workers were more active in bed than Zambian women.

Ms Mable Chilekwa says the sex workers had found solace in Chawama which had become more like a gold mine because most men preferred them to their Zambia counterparts.

She says the other unfortunate thing was that Zimbabwean ladies were extremely cheap and were charging as low as K15 for sex per session.

Mr Nshinka, however, advised all foreign nationals to abide by the country's laws concerning entry and stay requirements.

He warned that those who will fail to comply would not be left unpunished adding that immigration officers would remain alert during this festive period.

Zimbabwean sex workers have in the recent past invaded the country and many were masquerading as long border traders selling a variety of merchandise.

However, during the night these women shift from being respectable business women to sex workers who parade themselves in Lusaka's townships.

Bulawayo guest house was recently closed after numerous complaints of illicit sexual activities.

The place became famous during the times Zimbabwe was undergoing international economic sanctions which forced a large number of Zimbabwean women to migrate to Zambia to trade in sex.