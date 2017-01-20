Zimbabwe: Footballer Hauled to Court

Footballer Tapiwa Mangezi appeared in court on Tuesday accused of ramming a vehicle with four University of Zimbabwe students who were on their way from a graduation party in October last year. Mangezi (28) was not a holder of a valid driver's licence when the accident occurred. He played for CAPS United, Gunners, Chiredzi and Shabanie Mine football clubs before becoming a player's coach at DC Academy.

Mangezi appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande charged with driving without a valid driver's licence and negligent driving. There were four people in the vehicle he rammed, two of them had graduated the previous day, while the other two were still students at the university.

Mangezi pleaded not guilty to the charges, as it emerged that two of the vehicle occupants were injured on impact. Ms Mazhande postponed the matter to February 6 for trial.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Nyagano-Gwashavanhu alleged that on October 1 last year, Mangezi was driving a Toyota Corolla registration number AEA6331 along Josiah Tongogara Avenue around 4am.

It is alleged that Mangezi, who was driving due west, encroached into the lane for oncoming vehicles and collided with a VW Bora registration number ACY3239 with the four occupants.

Mangezi's vehicle was damaged on the front, while the VW was seriously damaged. Mrs Nyagano-Gwashavanhu told the court that Mangezi was negligent as he was travelling at an excessive speed.

He allegedly failed to stop or act reasonably when a collision seemed imminent and failed to keep a proper lookout.