South Africa: Nedbank Cup Provincial Playoffs Conclude This Week

The last provincial play-offs for the 2016/2017 Nedbank Cup will take place this Saturday, 21 January 2017 at Westdene Sports Ground in Bloemfontein, Free State following the unavailability of Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium which has been booked for a separate function.

ABC Motsepe League side Acornbush United F.C from Mpumalanga will host Zwizwe United of the Western Cape in the only play off for the weekend, to conclude the nine provincial winners. This match is scheduled for 15h00.

The winner of this encounter will join Gauteng side African All Stars, EC Bees FC of the Eastern Cape, North West's Buya Msuthu FC and KwaDukuza United FC from KwaZulu Natal, in the last round of 32 teams.

The Nedbank Cup tournament will take place around April 2017, where the above mentioned clubs, among others will be drawn against National First Division and Premier Soccer League clubs.